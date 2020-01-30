Minister for Health meets Pandemic Response Committee

The members of the committee, led by its spokesperson, Justino Obama, met on Wednesday 29th January in the meeting room at the Ministry for Health and Social Welfare, to report on the surveillance work carried out regarding the coronavirus.

The Minister, Salomon Nguema Owono, was given full details, and promoted urgent work in order to prevent possible contagion.

This committee, created by the Ministry for Health, and associated with other ministries, public bodies and the press, is working to seek strategies to prevent contagion.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office