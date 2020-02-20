Minister for Mines attends International Hydrocarbon Products Exhibition Conference

The Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, is leading the senior delegation from the Malabo Government, which is taking part at the fourth edition of the International Hydrocarbon Products Exhibition Conference , organised by the Congolese Executive every two years.

This fourth edition brings together ministers from oil and gas producing countries in Africa, including the Equatoguinean Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima.

The ceremony began with several speeches, including the motion of welcome from Jean-Marc Thystere Tchicaya, Minister for Hydrocarbons from the Republic of Congo. In his words he praised his counterparts for their presence at the meeting that Congo Brazzaville organises every two years, in order to analyse and understand advances in relation to hydrocarbon derivative products.

With the theme of Creating a local model for the use of resources, as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region, the experts in hydrocarbons and some international partners are looking at the real situation affecting this sector which is so important for the economy of the countries.

In his opening speech at the fourth edition of the conference, the Prime Minister, Clement Mouamba, in addition to welcoming the participating delegations, expressed his desire that the work at the conference was carried out in the best possible conditions, and that the conclusions and resolutions at the meeting were submitted to the respective governments.

The Head of Government insisted that the hydrocarbons sector was essential for the economies of all States. As a result the Ministers responsible for the sector should work with an overall vision in order to remedy the phenomenon that is affecting all countries throughout the world.

The fourth edition of the conference, which is being held at the International Conference Centre in Kintele, will last for three days.

After the opening ceremony for the work, the delegations and special guests present visited an exhibition of various products, organised by companies from the hydrocarbons sector, with the aim of discovering and understanding the various services that the companies offer clients.

The esplanade at the conference centre was the epicentre of the exhibition. Both the Prime Minister and some delegations visited the stands of each company, where they received information on the activities carried out by each company.

The Equatoguinean delegation spoke to the head of the company producing liquid gas in the Republic of Congo, and received detailed information on the operations of this para-public state company.

The leader of the Equatorial Guinea delegation, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, presented to those at the conference the experience of the Government of Malabo with respect to the use and handling of hydrocarbons in Equatorial Guinea for over three decades.

During the course of the conference, the member of the Equatorial Guinea Government highlighted the policies implemented by the Malabo administration with respect to products derived from the indicated hydrocarbons, including the investment made by the Government using funds coming from the sector.

Equatorial Guinea is an emerging country thanks to the rational use of hydrocarbons, and thus the experience it has accumulated should serve as an example for African countries. Since the appearance of oil in the 90s, the Malabo Government has outlined a plan of action for the transformation of the country in all sectors. Thanks to this ambitious project, Equatorial Guinea is taken into consideration in all spheres.

Furthermore, Mbega Obiang Lima pointed out that these meetings should serve as a platform to harmonise the consumption of specific products in the Economic and Monetary Community of Central African States. The use of domestic gas should be one of the factors that the governments in CEMAC should unify for the benefit of the citizens, as it would meet one of the proposals for subregional integration.

The Minister concluded his reflections with a call to his counterparts for African to develop in line with its resources, and in order to bring this desire about the African governments would have to work in tune.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office