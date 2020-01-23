Minister for Mines begins Equatorial Guinea Investment Year with meetings and agreements

Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons, is leading our country’s Government delegation, currently in Abu Dhabi to attend several meetings and bilateral encounters with directors from oil companies from the United Arab Emirates, during the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum.

The delegation from the Ministry for Mines, led by Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, held various meetings and bilateral encounters with directors from oil companies from the United Arab Emirates, including: PetroVietnam, from the Ministry for Energy, led by Suhail Al Mazrouei and the Ministry for Petroleum, Energy and Mines from Mauritania, together with companies from the private sector.

During the meeting, the conversations focussed on investment aspects regarding key projects that Equatorial Guinea is executing during Investment Year, including mining and energy infrastructures, and refineries, energy generation projects using gas, and storage tanks. Mbega Obiang Lima also addressed questions from United States investors regarding the business climate in the country, the report on its position regarding climate change, and on the need to confront its effects.

The visit by the Minister for Mines to Abu Dhabi was an opportunity for Equatorial Guinea Investment year, which is beginning strongly with various agreements signed regarding exploration, infrastructure and the development of Local Content, said Mbega Obiang Lima.

During the event several agreements were signed, including a memorandum of understanding on the refinery in Equatorial Guinea, which will have a capacity for 20,000 to 30,000 bopd, and will allow Equatorial Guinea to acquire the capacity to refine and create petroleum derivative products. In order to boost creation and national capacity, the Minister also signed a memorandum of understanding with Duscaff Scaffolding, Apex Industries S.A and the Equatorial Guinea Institute of Technology, to set up an Engineering Academy and a training company, in order to promote vocational training and quality education for Equatoguinean citizens.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office