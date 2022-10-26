General 

Minister for Mines has bilateral meeting with Russian counterpart

Posted By: user2

During his stay in Cairo and in line with his work schedule, the Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, held a meeting on Tuesday 25th October with a high-level Russian delegation, headed by its Minister for Energy, Nikolai Shulginov.
During the meeting, Mbega Obiang Lima and his interlocutor discussed issues related to evolving energy markets, current and future economic forecasts, the functioning of the GECF and OPEC, and future collaboration on projects in the hydrocarbons sector.

The meeting ended with mutual agreement in which both figures pledged to work together.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government

You May Also Like

‘Lost Boy’ of Sudan Wins New York State District Councilor Seat

admin Comments Off on ‘Lost Boy’ of Sudan Wins New York State District Councilor Seat

Working paper: Accelerating adaptation action in Africa – Insights from African adaptation experts (January 2021)

user2 0

The 2019 Crossriver and Benue States refugees and host communities participatory assessment (PA) report (November – December 2019)

user2 0