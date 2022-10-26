Minister for Mines has bilateral meeting with Russian counterpart

During his stay in Cairo and in line with his work schedule, the Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, held a meeting on Tuesday 25th October with a high-level Russian delegation, headed by its Minister for Energy, Nikolai Shulginov.

During the meeting, Mbega Obiang Lima and his interlocutor discussed issues related to evolving energy markets, current and future economic forecasts, the functioning of the GECF and OPEC, and future collaboration on projects in the hydrocarbons sector.

The meeting ended with mutual agreement in which both figures pledged to work together.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government