MINISTER FOR MINES LAUNCHES EXTENSION OF I.N.E.S ‘BONIFACIO ONDO EDU’ in EVINAYONG

The Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, opened the extension to the I.N.E.S. Bonifacio Ondo Edu in Evinayong at noon on 30th January, in his capacity as tutor of National Content.

The initiative is a result of the programme being implemented by the Government, through the General Directorate for national Content under the Ministry for Mines and Hydrocarbons, for which Jacinto Nguema Owono is responsible, and through which companies in the extractive industries sector finance work of a social nature, with the condition that they are executed by local companies, thus favouring young entrepreneurs in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

The extension involved the building of five classrooms with a capacity for 40 students per room, in addition to a computer room, management office, a teachers’ room, a secretary, etc.

According to the representative of the building company, MBC, 90% of the personnel who worked on the building were Guinean and 80% from Evinayong, in general young people from the district.

These circumstances match the desires of the Government to create local employment, giving work to local companies through the General Directorate for National Content under the Ministry for Mines.

In his speech, the Director General for EG LNG declared, among other things, that “the main mission of his company is the training of capacities, and its main vision is that students leaving the institute can work in the near future at EG LNG”.

The work was co financed between EG LNG and SONAGAS.

The Minister for Mines said, The Centre we are opening today is a space designed for our children, where they will feel comfortable and protected; a further demonstration of the importance that the Government gives to the training of the future generations of men and women who will take the reins of the country in the future. I thank and congratulate all those who imagined, idealised, financed and built this project that we are opening today, as a legacy for future generations”.

Following the words of the Minister, there was a ceremony in accordance with protocol of signing and the presentation of reports, between the head of Mines and the Director General of EG LGN and his deputy, the cutting of the ceremonial ribbon and a visit to the classrooms now opened. The ceremony concluded with a group photo.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office