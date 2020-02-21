Minister for Public Works attends THIRD GLOBAL CONFERENCE ON ROAD SAFETY

A senior delegation from the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, led by the Minister for Public Works, Housing and Town Planning, Diosdado Nsue Madja, attended this ministerial conference. The event was organised by the Swedish Government in collaboration with the WHO, on 19th and 20th February.

The main aim of the conference was to offer the participating delegations the opportunity to share their achievements and lessons deriving from the global application of the decade of action for road safety 2011-2020, set out the future strategic directions for road safety throughout the world, and define ways to accelerate action through strategies of proven effectiveness.

This international meeting also provided the participants with the opportunity to link road safety to other sustainability goals. It should be pointed out that a total of 1500 delegations from all pints on the globe attended this third global conference on road safety.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office