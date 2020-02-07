Minister for Social Affairs attends OPDAD assembly

The Minister for Social Affairs and Gender Equality, Maria Consuelo Nguema Oyana, left on the afternoon of 6th February for Ethiopia, in order to attend the work of the 24th ordinary general assembly of the OPDAD (Organisation of African First ladies for Development), in representation of our First lady, Constancia Mangue de Obiang.

The topic of this year’s assembly is Gender equality and autonomy for women.

The Minister was accompanied by the adviser from the Ministry for health, Justino Obama, and the Social Affairs technical assistant, Pedro Alogo Ondo Abeku.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office