General 

MMC East Africa and Yemen 4Mi Snapshot – July 2020: The impact of COVID-19 on Ethiopian refugees and migrants in Somaliland

Posted By: user2

This snapshot focuses on awareness of COVID-19 among Ethiopian refugees and migrants interviewed in Somaliland and their access to information, healthcare and services. It aims to contribute towards the evidence base informing responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants on the move during the coronavirus pandemic. It is based on 119 interviews conducted in Berbera, Boroma, Hargeisa and Waajale between May 3 and July 7, 2020.

Source: Mixed Migration Centre

You May Also Like

Message of congratulations from the PDGE to President Obiang

admin Comments Off on Message of congratulations from the PDGE to President Obiang

Honda tient une conférence de presse, avant la saison 2015 du Championnat du monde de Formula One de la FIA

admin Comments Off on Honda tient une conférence de presse, avant la saison 2015 du Championnat du monde de Formula One de la FIA

The Government returns to Malabo

admin Comments Off on The Government returns to Malabo