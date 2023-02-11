Monitoring the Implementation of Peace Agreement for Northern Ethiopia – Joint Committee Inaugurated by the African Union

The Joint Committee (JC) for implementing and monitoring the “Agreement for Lasting Peace in Ethiopia through a Permanent Cessation of Hostilities” held its inaugural meeting at the African Union Commission Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, today, 10th February 2023.

Chaired by Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, African Union (AU) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, the Joint Committee comprises representatives of the Parties and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD). The Committee took stock of progress made in implementing the Peace Agreement and considered the operations of the Monitoring Verification and Compliance Mechanism (MVCM) deployed to Mekelle, comprising the Team of African Experts and Liaison Officers of the Parties.

The Committee welcomed the positive dividends of the peace process between the Parties, most notably the restoration of essential services, including banking, telecommunications, medical and humanitarian support in Tigray, and called on the Parties to do more to facilitate unimpeded road access and land transport, and expedite the reopening of schools and other educational facilities in the Region.

The Joint Committee also commended the steadfast commitment and good faith implementation displayed by the two Parties so far, under the leadership of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and the TPLF, with the unalloyed support provided under AU auspices through the Chairperson of the AU Commission and the three-member High-Level Panel for the Ethiopian peace process. The Committee called upon all AU Partners to intensify their support for the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) outlined in the Pretoria Agreement and the Nairobi Declarations I and ll.

The Committee agreed on the urgent need for the Parties to commence the political dialogue to address outstanding issues and for the AU to enhance the geographical coverage, capacities and resourcing of the MVCM. The JC reaffirmed the commitment to continue collaborating with the Parties to consolidate lasting peace in the Tigray region.

Source: African Union