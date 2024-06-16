

Djelgodji: More than 150 hectares have been plowed in Djibo with state support, as highlighted by the High Commissioner of Soum Province, Wend Nere Wilfried TOUGMA, during his visit to agricultural sites in the area. The arrival of a tractor from the Ministry of Agriculture has significantly boosted local production efforts.

According to Burkina Information Agency, the High Commissioner, along with his colleagues and the Provincial Director of Agriculture, Mr. Teredie SANOU, visited several agricultural sites to assess crop progress. They observed a variety of crops planted, including cowpea, sorghum, potato, peanut, tiger nut, rice, and corn, from the outskirts to the city center.

Mr. Teredie SANOU, supported by technical officer Pascal BOUDA, outlined the crop conditions, noting the pest challenges and treatments applied. He expressed optimism about the 2025 agricultural campaign despite existing constraints.

During the visit, the High Commissioner commended the producers for their dedication and express

ed confidence in Djibo’s potential to enhance food security through local efforts. He emphasized that the healthy fields indicate a positive shift in combating hunger due to the determination of the local population.

The tractor from the Ministry of Agriculture played a crucial role, enabling the plowing of over 150 hectares in a few weeks. This expansion of cultivated land is seen by local authorities as a significant step toward improving food production.

The visit also underscored the resilience of Djibo’s people, who continue their agricultural pursuits amid security and climate challenges. Their efforts are paving the way for sustainable food self-sufficiency, demonstrating the importance of government planning in supporting community initiatives.