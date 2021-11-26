Morocco bans passengers from several African countries over COVID-19 concerns

Rabat, The Moroccan authorities have decided, following information on the emergence of a new dangerous variant in South Africa, to ban access to the national territory to nationals from South Africa and several other southern African countries as well as to passengers coming from or transiting through these countries.

According to the Agence Maroccaine de Press (MAP), the list issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, includes South Africa, in addition to Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

This decision comes within the framework of measures taken to preserve Morocco’s achievements in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and to cope with the deteriorating health situation in some countries, MAP added.

Source: Bahrain News Agency

