MP provides potable water for Eremon SHTS

The management of Eremon Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in the Lawra Municipality says a new water facility that has been commissioned for the school will bring great relief to the students in terms of access to water on campus.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lawra Constituency, Mr Bede Ziedeng, commissioned two mechanised water facilities for the Eremon SHTS and the Zambo-Nawoyele community.

The Qatar Charity Foundation provided funding for the construction of the two water systems through the request of the MP following the water challenges in the school and the community.

While commending the MP for the intervention, Mr Mahamudu Hudu, the Assistant Headmaster of Administration for the Eremon SHTS, said the student population of over 1,400 depended on a single mechanised borehole on the campus.

He said anytime there was a power outage in the school, the children suffered water shortage saying, “If there is light out and the water stops pumping for only two hours you realize the students will be running helter-skelter for water.

“We also have one manual borehole, which the water table is very deep so even the colour of the water is not even hygienic for consumption.

So, this water system coming on board is going to help the school a lot”, Mr Hudu added.

Mr Ziedeng said improving access to potable water for his constituents was dear to his heart as an MP and that he would do everything within his capacity to achieve that.

He explained that the intervention followed a request made by the school authorities, the students, and the residents of the Nawoyele community to help alleviate the challenges they were going through in accessing potable water.

“There are a lot of things I am doing, but providing water is paramount to me. They say water is life”, the MP said.

He said he had also repaired many broken-down boreholes in some communities in the constituency as part of efforts to expand water access to the constituents.

He thanked the Lawra Municipal Assembly for supporting him in his quest to bring development to the constituency.

The MP also called for continued unity among the constituents in order to spur the development of the constituency.

Mr James Luanteng, the Assembly Member for Kpaa-radaa Electoral Area in the Lawra Municipality, expressed gratitude to the MP for bringing relief to the people of Nawoyele community and the students.

He said the people of the Nawoyele community, hitherto access water at Zambo-Kpeng and this effort has reduced that plight by bringing the water sources close to their doorstep.

