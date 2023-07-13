MRC Crisis: Barrister Michelle Ndoki dismissed

The decision to dismiss its once-firebrand female party leader, Barrister Michelle Ndoki, was taken on July 6, 2023, during a meeting grouping members of the National Mediation Committee.

In the decision obtained by CNA, the CNMA said they are dismissing the woman who fought for the party’s alleged victory at the Constitutional Council in 2018, for her “refusal to conform to the party’s political line and discipline” citing article 82 of the party’s internal rules.

The decision also narrates that Barrister Ndoki had defied party discipline to create platforms whose activities were against internal rules.

One of the allegations read, “The launch on July 24, 2021, by Me NDOKI Michele Sonia of the movement “Les Batisscurs”/”Enfants de ma terre” in a tone that left no doubt about the implementation of a political project distinct from that carried by the MRC.”

The dismissal comes at a time when Barrister Ndoki was preparing to take part in the party’s election for a new President.

Ndoki who was supported by Barrister Tamfu Richard, expressed worries in June when the latter was dismissed from the Directorate of the party. It was not clear if the exclusion was linked with his support for the Vice president in the women section of the directorate.

Source: Cameroon News Agency