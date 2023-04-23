“My days are still long” – Fon of Bamendjou debunks death rumours

The supreme ruler of the Bamendjou kingdom in the West region of Cameroon, has personally debunked claims that he is dead.

Unverified information alleging his demise was circulated on Saturday, April 22.

Fon Sokoudjou Jean Rameau, one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Cameroon, came out to clarify public opinion, saying “I am a true king in the Bamelike tradition. When my day will come, it will come like that of a true Bamelike king. It will not come haphazardly. I will not go without saying goodbye” the king declared.

“If anyone is in a hurry, let he or she go ahead, my days are still long. As for now, despite what some people might be wishing, I think it’s not yet my time. I’m doing very well” he told Balafon radio.

It is also indicated that during his absence, he was in Belgium for medical checks. No further details have been given about his health situation.

This comes three months after the monarch celebrated 70 years on the throne. He is presently 83, and was enthroned at the age of 13.

Source: Cameroon News Agency