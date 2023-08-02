

As I chalk 80 years today and more than 50 years as Medical Practitioner, Dermatologist to be specific, my next dream before I report back to my creator is to establish the first Dermatology University in Ghana and the entire globe.

‘The skin is the identity of every humankind, and so taking care of your skin deserves extra care, as the otherwise of it can result in distortions.’

Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle, Founder, Chief Physician and Consulting Dermatologist of Rabito Clinic Limited, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency as part of his 80th birthday celebration in Accra said the establishment of the Dermatology University would also bring in many more foreign students to study the course as it was difficult to access skin treatment in many countries.

‘You do not have an idea the number of people (Africans) that travel to other developed countries just to treat skin diseases, because you have Rabito clinics dotted across the country you don’t know.’

Professor Delle, who is also the Paramount

chief of the Nandom Traditional Area has 27 branches of the Rabito Clinics in many regions of the country and believes that establishing a Dermatology University in Ghana would help to train more Dermatologists in the country and beyond.

To achieve that dream however, Naa Professor Delle called on the government, corporate bodies and other external partners to come on board for them to make history together by establishing this all important educational institution together.

He said currently, most University students, especially Science students were not interested in learning Dermatology, but added that their enthusiasm could by buoyed up by the establishment of the University.

Prof Delle said apart from lecturing at the Accra College of Medicine and the University for Development Medical School, he had also been sensitizing marketers of cosmetics on the use and restrictions and meeting Tailors and Dressmakers Association.

He attributed most skin diseases to creams, dresses especially headgears and turb

ans, food and drinks and cautioned all to be careful with the kind of creams, clothing and drinks that they were allergic to so that they do not result into cancer.

Sore treatment he added was also important as negligence could result into body cancer, which could also result in fatalities.

‘My fulfillment at the end of the day will be that, the current Ghana Medical and Dental Council we have will one day become ‘Ghana Medical, Dental and Dermatology Council’, the Nandom Naa added.

Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle was born on 18th November, 1943 in Nandom in the Upper West Region, had middle school education in Lawra and secondary education at the Tamale Secondary school in the Northern Region.

Source: Ghana News Agency