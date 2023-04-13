General 

National Assembly to vote for General State Account

Angola’s National Assembly (AN) will discussed and vote for the General State Account (CGE) for the 2020 fiscal year.

This was confirmed to the press Thursday by the first secretary of that institution’s Board, Manuel Lopes Dembo, who said that the vote will take place on April 19.

Dembo announced so at the end of the conference of Parliamentary leaders, chaired by the Speaker of Parliament, Carolina Cerqueira.

The vote on the CGE will take place during the 5th Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the 1st Legislative Session of the Fifth Legislature of the National Assembly.

Source: Angola Press News Agency

