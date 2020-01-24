National gendarmerie rejoins Ministry for Defence

The national gendarmerie has left the Ministry for Security and rejoined Defence, as revealed following the meeting held on the evening of Wednesday at the People’s Palace in Malabo between the Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with Defence and State Security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue and senior officers from this military body.

The Equatoguinean gendarmerie corps now belongs to the Ministry for National Defence. The gendarmerie and the police have been working together in the country under the Ministry for National Security. However, following a series of meetings in which senior officials in the gendarmerie proposed to the Vice-President a series of innovations, for the development and efficiency of their work, he carefully studied their arguments and accepted the proposals.

The meeting served to look at aspects regarding the integration of the gendarmerie corps into the Ministry for National Defence. Proposals were made and, in fact, H. E. the Vice-President of the Republic responded favourably to these proposals, with a view to improving the operations and general organisation of the gendarmerie corps , said Eulogio Ndong Ntutumu, Director General for Training and Recruitment at the Ministry for National Security, to the press.

Following this decision, the national gendarmerie corps has set out a series of plans in order to improve operations in the country, including the territorial reorganisation of personnel, the acquisition of work equipment, and the recruitment of human resources.

One of the proposals was the territorial reorganisation of the national gendarmerie corps. As it is understood that we cannot work without equipment, we have also requested more, including additional personnel, in order to make effective its service to protect citizens and their property , added the director general.

For his part, days after signing the resolution rejoining the gendarmerie to the Ministry for Defence, Nguema Obiang Mangue advised the ministers at the departments for Security and Defence to meet in order to jointly define the jurisdictions and powers of the police and national gendarmerie corps.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office