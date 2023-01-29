National League for 2022/2023 season begins in Malabo

The opening for the National League took place at the Sampaka Pablo Boya Stadium on Saturday 28th January, with a series of activities organised by the Equatoguinean Football Federation (FEGUIFUT).

The ceremony began with the presentation of certificates to the best players from last season’s League and a tribute to those who died last year, followed by speeches from the President of the FEGUIFUT, who opened the League with a few words of guidance to the teams, so that they might play with harmony and transparency and that the best team wins.

The teams Cano Sport and Vegetarianos launched the competition on the pitch of Sampaka Pablo Boya, where Cano Sport won by 3 goals to 2 against Vegetarianos.

The first day of matches continued on Sunday.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government