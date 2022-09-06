National Parliament presents institutional declaration

As the second legislature of the Senate and the eighth of the Chamber of Deputies are about to conclude, the Parliament met on Monday in a plenary session in accordance with article 55 of the Equatorial Guinea Basic Law and its respective regulations, to present an institutional declaration on the matter.

The plenary session was chaired by Teresa Efua Asangono, President of the Senate, who indicated the reasons why the National Parliament thought it appropriate to issue the institutional declaration to be presented in the chamber of this parliamentary body.

In that regard, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Gaudencio Mohaba Messu, read out the text by which the Parliament is considered as a legitimate and representative institution of the sovereign people of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, ensuring the preservation of peace, political stability, the consolidation of democracy, economic, social and cultural development that the country is currently experiencing, under the leadership of the Head of State and Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, and in view of the forthcoming conclusion of the terms of office of the National Parliament, local authorities and the Presidency of the Republic, the plenary session of the National Parliament is urging the national government to hold joint presidential, legislative and municipal elections.

The ceremony concluded in the presence of Ángel Serafín Seriche Dougan Malabo and Salomón Nguema Owono, First Vice-Presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, and Agustín Nze Nfumu, Second Vice-President of the Upper Chamber, members of the tables and the boards of spokespersons, in addition to the majority of parliamentarians from both legislative bodies. The institutional declaration was also designed to energise the ongoing political process by providing it with a satisfactory and economically viable solution.

Following the approval of the institutional declaration in question by the plenary of the Parliament, the document was finally signed by the presidents of the upper and lower houses, Teresa Efua Asangono and Gaudencio Mohaba Messu, respectively.

