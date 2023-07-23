National political architecture is against women’s involvement in governance – Hajia Hamdatu

The national political architecture is against women’s involvement in governance at the highest level and must be changed, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, former Acting Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has said.

She said the national political structure must move from rhetoric to the implementation of all gender-sensitive systems to strengthen the foundations for women’s participation in politics and governance.

Speaking on the theme ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’ at the Ghana News Agency Dialogue, Hajia Hamdatu said there was sufficient evidence to support the assertion that women have the potential to perform extremely well at every level.

‘National governance must tap the capabilities of women to meaningfully enhance the social, economic, and political development of the country; women must be part of the decision-making process, not serve those at the table,’ Hajia Hamdatu stated.

Explaining the importance of women in modern-day politics, the former CPP Acting National Chairperson, indicated that an increase in women’s participation in politics facilitated their direct engagement in decision-making, which was a means of reducing corrupt activities.

She called for gender-sensitive governance reforms that would make all elected officials more effective and essential in promoting gender equality.

Hajia Hamdatu cited, for instance, that female legislators were more committed to peace and invested in community health as well as education, while men were more likely to work cooperatively across party lines than their female counterparts.

She explained that women’s political role in Ghana had grown and expanded steadily since the drafting of the 1992 Constitution; however, its effectiveness in terms of meaningful participation was a matter that needed to be analyzed.

‘We need more women in politics to complement the efforts of men; we are not coming to take any positions from them; we must appreciate the fact that we must all work together to build the family and nation,’ she added.

The CPP’s former Chairperson said people must not hide under the umbrella of religion and tradition to suppress women’s ability to engage in and contribute to the economy and reminded people that ‘times are changing; some men now want their women to occupy higher positions.’

She indicated that times were changing and called on women to take up positions in politics by understanding the ideology of the political party they want to stand for and critically examining how it would help to improve the communities they want to represent.

‘If political parties in the country want people to take them seriously, they should increase women’s representation in Parliament,’ she said.

Source: Ghana News Agency