

Nayala: The constituted bodies of the Nayala province gathered Monday for the traditional raising of the colors at the premises of the Provincial Directorate of the National Police (DPPN). The ceremony was marked by calls for unity and solidarity in the reconquest of the national territory. “Alone we are strong, but together we are invincible,” said the provincial director of the National Police, Ganam Abdoul Aziz, urging citizens to unite in the fight against terrorism.





According to Burkina Information Agency, Aziz paid tribute to the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) and the Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland (VDP) for their sacrifices in resettling villages, reopening schools, and restoring basic social services. He expressed gratitude to those supporting security efforts and praised the population for their prayers and commitment to peace and stability.





Speaking next, the High Commissioner of Nayala, Honore Frederic Pare, congratulated the Police and all forces involved for their daily work. He noted that several communes and villages have been resettled thanks to the joint actions of the FDS, VDP, and local populations, expressing hope that by the end of 2025, all villages in the province will be liberated.





Pare called on the population to support and collaborate with security forces to defeat the enemy. He urged workers and constituent bodies to intensify their efforts and support ongoing presidential initiatives. The High Commissioner also announced the graduation of new graduates in patriotic immersion at the Nayala Provincial High School, scheduled for September 9, 2025, with an official ceremony planned to bring together all active forces of the province.

