NCCE leads tree planting exercise in schools at Wassa Amenfi Central



The Wassa Amenfi Central District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Western Region has led a tree planting exercise in more than 20 basic and senior high schools within the district.

The theme for the 2024 edition is: ‘Growing for a Greener Tomorrow.’

Mr Anthony Kelvin Amoo, the Wassa Amenfi Central District Director of the NCCE, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said the exercise was also part of the Commission’s Citizenship Week celebration to educate the students to adopt positive attitudes towards the growth and development of the country.

He said one of the NCCE’s mandates was to ensure citizens’ participation in nation building, thus, the tree planting exercise was to inculcate a sense of civic responsibility in the students towards protecting the environment for national development.

‘The simple act of planting a tree represents a belief that the tree will grow to provide us with clean air and water, cooling shade, habitat for wildlife, health

ier communities, and endless natural beauty for a better tomorrow,’ he said.

Mr Amoo advised the students to ensure they nurtured the trees to grow and provide serene learning environment for improved academic performance.

