NDC Minority on Appointments Committee did not vote on Chief Justice’s nominee

Accra, May 27, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority Members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament did not vote on the President’s nominee for the position of Chief Justice, Mrs Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo. According to a statement issued by Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, copied to the Ghana News Agency, this was due to the unavailability of the reasoned judgement of the Supreme Court in the matter of Mr James Gyakye Quayson. It noted that it was important to state that the Appointments Committee not long ago in 2019 vetted and approved this same nominee as a justice of the Supreme Court. It said, however, it was imperative for Members of the Minority on the Committee to evaluate the decisions of the nominee on all other cases, including the James Gyakye Quayson case since the vetting in 2019. ‘We successfully evaluated the nominee on all relevant criteria except the outstanding matter of James Gyakye Quayson which would enable us, come to a decision,’ the statement said. ‘We expect the reasoned judgement of the court on this matter by 7th June 2023 to finalise our decision. ‘We have duly communicated our challenge to our colleagues on the Majority side and expect their cooperation.’

Source: Ghana News Agency