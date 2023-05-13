NDC Primaries: Ayawaso East aspirants make last minute moves to win votes

Three contenders in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries in the Ayawaso East Constituency Saturday engaged in some last minute ‘moves’ to win votes ahead of the 1600 hours end of poll deadline.

They are former Member of Parliament(MP) for Akwatia Constituency, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed; an academician, Dr Yakub Azindow and the incumbent MP, Mohammed Naser Toure.

All the three took advantage of how they were welcomed at the polling centre to exchange pleasantries with the delegates and subtly reminded them to vote for them.

They later pitched camp at different locations at the Centre and monitored the processes with indirect gestures to the delegates.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed that a classroom block at the Mrs Edu Sams New Nation Preparatory School, which is close to the polling centre, temporarily became the distribution centre of ‘goodies’ where delegates received some cash and rice cooker among other items.

Voting began at exactly 900hrs for 1038 delegates, who turned up to elect the next parliamentary candidate and the flag bearer of the NDC for the 2024 general election.

It is expected to end at 1600 hrs.

In an interview with the GNA, incumbent MP, Mr Toure said he was confident that his good work would secure him another term.

Mr Ahmed observed that the election process had been largely peaceful and indicated that it was important to stay united and focused during and after the primaries.

He said he had done his best touring all 112 branches and ‘I know insha Allah I will win and be able to move the constituency forward’.

‘I grew up here and I know the people need my service that is why I came and I can assure you that at the end of the day everybody will see what I have done to secure this victory, ‘ he said.

Dr Yakubu Azindow said he intended to leverage his experience as a Political Science Lecturer to represent the people of Ayawaso East in Parliament.

‘ I have studied political science for 20 years ; I have taught political science for more than 18 years. I believe I am the best candidate once the delegates give me the opportunity to serve them and I won’t disappoint.’

Source: Ghana News Agency