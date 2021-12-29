Neolith Collaborates with Chef José Andrés Through His World Central Kitchen Foundation

CASTELLÓN, Spain, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neolith will be celebrating Christmas with a charity initiative aimed at helping the world become a better place and contributing a little hope, excitement and future to the year beginning very soon and it is doing so on behalf of the great Neolith Family, which has shown a deep commitment to this idea.

It’s a social initiative that involves donating €32,950 to the foundation run by Spanish chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen, to collaborate in helping all the families affected by the volcanic eruption in La Palma who have lost their homes, their land and their businesses. Specifically, and due to Neolith’s strong ties to gastronomy, this sum will be used to set up resilient food supply systems, serving fresh food to the people impacted by the natural disaster at a time of immense importance.

For Chef José Andrés, “This pandemic has been and is a pandemic of not just a few, but rather everyone. It quickly taught us that we can only get out of it together. We have changed that thought of “there’s not much we can do” into “maybe we can do something”. In Spain, the eruption of the volcano in La Palma confirmed that only collective responsibility can overcome the great damage caused by a volcano.”

The sum donated to the Foundation is the amount the Neolith Christmas dinner and all related employee travel and expenses would have cost overall. “I feel proud to be surrounded by colleagues who show such sensitivity. This initiative has come from deep within and it’s our own little bit to assist the people in La Palma who have lost so much. We’d like to help them gradually get their hopes up again,” said José Luis Ramón, CEO of Neolith Group. “By donating this dinner and using the money it would have cost to help these families, each employee is demonstrating their own empathy.”

