New Book: Protecting Minority Language Rights- George Ngwane

In this succinct, well-framed work, noted activist and scholar George Ngwane tackles the issue of minority language rights with alacrity.

The book will offer those interested in linguistic rights insights into the dilemmas facing African countries, set against the backdrop of developments in the international framework for the promotion of linguistic rights.

Buy here: Protecting Minority Language Rights – Spears Books (spearsmedia.com)

In drawing on Cameroonian policies of which he remains a key influencer, George Ngwane offers practical insights and bold solutions that should prove insightful for those tasked with determining the intricacies by which African development potential can be realised through measures that promote both the identities and the future socio-economic and development trajectories of their countries.

About the Author

George NGWANE is a Senior Chevening Fellow in Conflict Prevention from the University of York (UK) (2010); a Rotary Peace Fellow from the University of Chulalongkorn, Bangkok, Thailand; (2015) a Commonwealth Professional Fellow tenable at the Minority Rights Group International, London (2016); a Bilingual Commission scholar at the Welsh Language Commission, Cardiff Wales (2016); a United Nations Minority Rights Fellow from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Geneva, Switzerland (2016). OHCHR Senior Fellow, tenable at the United Nations Center for Human Rights and Democracy, Central Africa sub-region, Yaounde (2021-2022). He is since 2017, a Member of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (Cameroon). He is since 2019, a member of the Board of Minority Rights Group, International, London as well as Member of the Board of Minority Rights Group Africa (Uganda). He is since 2021, a Member of Rotary Peace Fellowship Alumni Association, New York (USA).

Source: Cameroon News Agency