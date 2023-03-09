General 

New Brazilian Ambassador presents credentials before Foreign Minister

We are publishing the press release from the Office for Diplomatic Information and Communication on the presentation of credentials by the new Brazilian Ambassador, Leonardo Carvalho, before the Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora, Simeón Oyono Esono.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government

