New Director General of Presidential Press Office takes up post

The new Director General of the Presidential Press Office, Luis Ndong Owono Ayang, was sworn in on Wednesday at a ceremony held at the People’s Palace.

The Minister of State to the Presidency of the Republic, Charged with Missions, Alejandro Evuna Owono Asangono, accompanied by the Ambassador Counsellor Head of State Protocol, Teodoro Biyogo Nsue Okomo, oversaw the handover between the outgoing Director General, Javier Obama Nsue Nchama, and the incoming, Luis Ndong Owono Ayang.

In the presence of the General Secretary of the Civil Cabinet of H. E. the Head of State, Ramón Nká Ela Nchama, some Director Generals from the departments of the Presidency of the Republic and associated, and personnel attached to the General Directorate for Presidential Press, Javier Obama Nsue Nchama, outgoing Director General, expressed his gratitude to the Equatoguinean presidential couple for the trust placed in him.

Obama Nsue Nchama, who has served for three years as Director General of the Presidential Press Office, has been appointed Press Attaché at the accredited Equatorial Guinean Embassy in Belgium and before the European Union.

The new Director General, Ndong Owono Ayang, in addition to thanking the Head of State and Government for this new responsibility, described his new role as a great challenge in which, with the support of his colleagues, he would work to repay the President’s trust.

“Changes in the administration are not to be considered as weakness or showing mistrust of one another,” said the Minister of State Charged with Missions, Alejandro Evuna Owono, in comments during the handover ceremony.

The Government member invited the new Head of Press to assume the position with responsibility, counting on the staff of the General Directorate of Presidential Press, officials who he also called on to work together in order to support the new head as a team with a common goal.

Minister Evuna Owono Asangono also stressed the importance of taking care of equipment, as neglect of equipment leads to poor service performance.

The new Director General of Presidential Press has held various positions, such as Deputy Head of the Department for Information, Propaganda and Mass Mobilisation at the PDGE National Office; Director General for Information, Radio and Television; Press Attaché at the Equatorial Guinean Embassy before the African Union in Addis Ababa-Ethiopia and Press Attaché at our country’s accredited Embassy in Brussels and before the European Union.

