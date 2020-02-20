New office for First Lady at FCMNO

The First Lady, Constancia Mangue de Obiang, began work in her new office at the headquarters of the Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo Foundation, on 19th February.

At the opening of the new office for the First Lady there was a moment for a priest’s blessing, in order that the work of the new foundation enjoy success in favour of the Equatoguinean population.

After that, the President Founder inspected in depth and with full satisfaction the work at the installations of the foundation.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office