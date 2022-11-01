New US$250 million grant from USAID will boost FAO’s efforts to strengthen health security and agri-food systems globally

Rome – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) are expanding efforts to strengthen animal health security around the world, with the objective of protecting human lives and livelihoods while at the same time improving agri-food systems and safeguarding the environment.

USAID has once again reaffirmed its strong commitment to a long-lasting, high-impact partnership with FAO by donating USD 250 million to fund the Organization’s Global Health Security Program for another five-year period (2022- 27).

The new funding will help implement the quadripartite partnership’s joint One Health Action Plan, by enabling countries, with the support of FAO, to maintain essential animal health and One Health capacities that have been developed over from 30 countries in Africa, South Asia and the Pacific, and the Near East and North Africa. It will also contribute to strengthening the capacities of selected new countries, helping national and regional stakeholders to improve prevention, detection and response to health threats at human, animal and environmental interfaces.

“We are very grateful to USAID for their generous and timely contribution and for their continued support and commitment,” said Mr. QU Dongyu, Director-General of FAO. “The displacement of humans, the climate crisis, the complexity of value chains and trade in livestock, wildlife and their products all contribute to the increased spread of disease. We need to scale up our activities and collaborative efforts to stop this spread, and the new funding will allow FAO to strengthen local capacity in animal health, provide technical assistance in risk analysis and disease surveillance, as well as strengthen outbreak control, preparedness and response through the ‘One Health’ approach”.

The renewed partnership will continue the work that FAO has carried out through its Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Disease Control in Asia and Africa since 2005. The Center has worked in more than 30 countries and its reach extends is expanding geographically thanks to the new contribution according to strategic and epidemiological foundations. Support to countries will also help them leverage other investments in the area of health security and transformation of agri-food systems, including grants and loans from international financial institutions.

Control zoonotic diseases

The vast majority of emerging and endemic infectious zoonotic diseases are transboundary in nature. The FAO Global Program for Health Security foresees the integration of regional and epizonal perspectives, which will ensure the coherence of the approaches applied, in the prevention and control of diseases, as well as a more efficient use of the resources available in resource-constrained environments and leveraging institutional and Member resources.

Activities will focus on critical control points throughout the supply chain and the promotion of biosecurity, hygiene precautions and good and sustainable production practices at animal-animal and animal-human interfaces with with a view to reducing animal health threats and safeguarding public health, livelihoods and agri-food systems.

In order to achieve a more robust approach to disease control, bilateral and multilateral technical exchanges and cross-border collaboration between beneficiary countries should continue to be supported and expanded, with particular attention to risk assessments, in the risk, diagnosis and characterization of pathogens in relation to biosafety and biosafety, as well as prevention and risk reduction, including vaccination, infection prevention and the rational use of antimicrobials.

The partnership between USAID and FAO on animal health

Over the past 16 years, the Government of the United States of America, through USAID, has contributed $470 million to the FAO Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Disease Control to support the prevention and detection of and response to animal and public health emergencies.

Through this partnership, FAO has been able to manage and coordinate the largest animal health capacity development program in the world and establish multidisciplinary teams of highly qualified experts to help the most vulnerable and poorest Members improve their capabilities to support disease control programs and contribute to the eradication of poverty, the improvement of food safety and food security, and the protection of global health.

Source: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations