New Year’s party at Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Brazzaville

The head of the Equatorial Guinea diplomatic mission in the Republic of Congo, Samuel Ateba Owono, offered a supper to the Equatoguinean colony residing in Brazzaville to mark the New Year 2020.

The supper at the start of the new year took place at the residence of the Equatorial Guinea Ambassador to Congo-Brazzaville, where Ateba Owono congratulated everyone on the New Year.

Furthermore, the Equatoguinean diplomat affirmed that the embassy is a home for all Equatoguineans in Congo. The supper was entertained by a band playing Congolese rumba.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office