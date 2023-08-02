

The newly elected Assemblyman for Adaklu Kodzobi Electoral Area in the Adaklu district, Mr Evans Akpah, said called for collaboration, especially from the other contestants of the race, to succeed in his work.

‘I am, therefore, extending an olive branch to those who contested with me, as I need all of you to come on board to help me succeed in my work as Assemblyman,’ he said.

Mr Akpah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district, to throw more light on his vision for the Electoral Area.

He noted that for a start he would, in consultation with the chiefs and other stakeholders in the five communities, form a committee to be known as Adaklu Kodzobi Electoral Area Development Committee, which would plan the development of the area.

The Assemblyman elect stated that the committee would also serve as an advisory board for him.

He continued that he would liaise with professional bodies to continually give counselling to the youth, to guide them in making the r

ight choices of professions.

Mr Akpah said he would also work hard to solidify the already cordial relationship that existed between the five communities that made the Electoral Area.

‘The unity of the five communities is the catalyst to the total development of the area, and that should not be compromised,’ he noted.

He said though the position of Assemblyman was not a paid job he promised to dedicate himself to his work as an Assemblyman adding, ‘I pledge to be the voice of the Electoral Area in the Assembly and vise versa.’

Mr Akpah, a Master of Philosophy student and a first-time contestant caused an upset in the recent District Assembly election by defeating Mr Sampson Gakpo, the incumbent Assemblyman for the Area who is also the Presiding Member of the Adaklu District Assembly.

Mr Akpah, the favourite of the youth polled 531 votes from a total valid vote of 1,070 whilst Mr Gakpo obtained 266 votes.

Three others who also contested were Rev. Gideon Gogo who obtained 65 votes, Mr Felix Agbedor, 89 vo

tes and Mr Obed Kwame Dotse, 119 votes.

