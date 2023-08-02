

Developers Net (DN), a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) in the Volta region, has held a workshop on sexual and reproductive health for girls at Amutsinu in the Ketu South Municipality.

The move was to create a sustainable solution to sexual and reproductive challenges to promote good hygienic menstrual health among girls.

Mr Yonnah Keleku, leader and Founder of the group said the aim was also to bring together development experts and stakeholders to tackle pressing issues in the various deprived communities.

‘We are focused on four thematic areas, which include Sexual and Reproductive Health, Gender Equality, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and Climate change.’

Mr Keleku said the group, which was made up of young entrepreneur nursing students, had the vision of empowering communities where the needs and aspirations of the vulnerable groups were acknowledged, respected, and met.

He said the NGO strived to build a society that upheld equality, inclusiveness, and sustainable development for all manner

of individuals.

‘Our mission is to collaborate with stakeholders, experts and communities to advocate and accelerate community-led changes.’

Mama Hodzige ll, the Ketu South Director of the National Commission for Civil Education (NCCE), who also participated in the one-day workshop commended the group for the effort in educating girls on gender-based violence.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to GNA expressed happiness about the training and thanked the organisers for the opportunity.

Each participating trainee was presented with a box of sanitary pads.

Source: Ghana News Agency