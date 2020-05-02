Nguema Obiang Mangue donates entire salary to support Technical Committee against the Coronavirus

The Vice-President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea is donating 100% of his salary during the time the pandemic lasts in Equatorial Guinea, as his contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in our country.

Nguema Obiang Mangue announced this during the meeting held on the afternoon of 30th April with the Coronavirus Fight, Vigilance and Response Policy Committee.

H. E. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, President of the Technical Committee against the COVID-19 Fight, Vigilance and Response Policy Committee announced it at a meeting held at the People’s Palace in Malabo. “I am going to contribute my entire salary while the pandemic lasts in our country. From this month on, my salary will be paid into the account set up by the Government for the fight against the coronavirus. I can see every month a rapid expansion in the spread of COVID-19 in the country. I stress the compelling need to exercise or extend further measures in the fight against this dangerous invisible enemy. My congratulations to the Ministry for Health, for the great work being carried out; I know it is not easy, and for that reason I am praising your efforts”.

In addition to this economic contribution, Nguema Obiang Mangue also promised further protective material for the Equatoguinean population. This humanitarian gesture by the Vice-President comes within his desire to watch over the health of his compatriots.

Equatorial Guinea has recorded 315 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, a figure which has increased in the second fortnight of April. As a result of this alarming figure, the Vice-President of the Republic has urged members making up the committee to further toughen the containment measures for COVID-19.

In its fight against the Coronavirus, the Equatoguinean Government, in addition to its efforts in the acquisition of sanitary material, is appealing to the population to fully respect the preventive measures during the period of confinement which the National Executive has extended to 15th May.

“We have purchased equipment in Hong Kong, and we are also acquiring material in China. We have also purchased equipment in Spain, and have made some internal provisions. We can bring equipment and medicines, but if the advice given by the Health Technical Committee is not followed on social distancing, hand washing, the wearing of gloves, and avoiding unnecessary journeys, it is going to be difficult to make progress”, said the Prime Minister of the Government, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, after the meeting.

Nguema Obiang Mangue believes that faced with the COVID-19 situation it is better to decentralise functions in order to achieve better results. In this context, the Equatoguinean Vice-President stressed to members of the Committee the need to work as a team in order to better lead the work in the fight against the pandemic.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office