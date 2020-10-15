General 

Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 192 | 05 – 11 October 2020

Posted By: user2

A total of 1,026 movements were recorded, comprising 786 arrivals and 267 departures, between 5 and 11 October 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Jere, Mobbar and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most-affected Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of the state of Adamawa. Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Hawul and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno; Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.
ETT assessments identiﬁed the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (38.3%), poor living conditions (28.1%), improved security (21.5%), conflict/attack (10.8%) and fear of attack (1.3%).

Source: International Organization for Migration

You May Also Like

S.AFRICAN PRESIDENT ALLEVIATES CONCERN OVER COMMUNAL LAND OWNED BY TRIBAL CHIEFS

admin Comments Off on S.AFRICAN PRESIDENT ALLEVIATES CONCERN OVER COMMUNAL LAND OWNED BY TRIBAL CHIEFS

Obama Asue meets civil officials

admin Comments Off on Obama Asue meets civil officials

Meeting of the Social Affairs Delegate in Bata

admin Comments Off on Meeting of the Social Affairs Delegate in Bata