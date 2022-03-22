NIHR participates in Global Alliance annual meeting

Manama, The National Human Rights Institution (NIHR) participated in the annual meeting of the 2022 Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) virtually.

The meeting approved the appointment of four new members to the Coalition Office representing Finland, Albania, Bulgaria and Norway, presented the Indian NIHR Finance Committee Chairman, and approved the final account of 2021 and the budget for 2022.

Africa, Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe regional groups presented a brief of their work and achievements over the past year, the challenges they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NIHR also participated in the Knowledge and Experiences Exchange meeting on its second day.

Source: Bahrain News Agency