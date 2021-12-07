TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is proud to announce our participation in the bunkering installation design of a new complete Liquid Hydrogen (LH 2 ) Bunkering installation with Unitrove.

Nikkiso CE&IG and Unitrove are working together to develop solutions for the future, particularly regarding LH2. For this project, the Group provided custom equipment from two of its Functional Units: a sump from its Heat Exchangers unit (Cryoquip) and Cryogenic Pumps unit (ACD).

“We are excited and proud to be part of one of the world’s first liquid hydrogen (LH 2 ) bunkering facility projects and the drive toward more energy-efficient solutions for the Marine market,” according to Ole Jensen, Vice President, Europe, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group.

The Bunkering system is being showcased at the United Nations COP26 Environmental Conference in Glasgow, which runs through November 12, 2021. The installation is expected to be completed sometime in 2022.

This will be the first of several expected projects to be delivered in 2022.

