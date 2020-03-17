Note from Embassy in Addis Abeba

The Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Addis Abeba (Ethiopia) has issued a note covering the provisions adopted in coherence with the provisions adopted by the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea regarding the coronavirus pandemic. We are attaching the entire text of the note here.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office