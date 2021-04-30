NOTICE TO DISREGARD — GSB GOLD STANDARD BANKING CORPORATION AG

HAMBURG, Germany, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are advised by GSB GOLD STANDARD BANKING CORPORATION AG that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “GSB Group doubts in gold reserves of Karatbars and the V999 Coin as well as the existence of the Osint Group” issued April 28, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.
