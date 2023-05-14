Noun Division: Home of Matta chief set ablaze by angry villagers

Flames reportedly engulfed the house of the Chief of Matta village, Saturday night breaking Sunday, May 14, in Magba sub-division, Noun Division of Cameroon’s West region, CNA gathered. Angry villagers allegedly burnt down the house and destroyed other properties he owned.

This happened after an alleged meeting with the Sultan of Bamoun, Nabil Mbombo Njoya.

According to statements from certain natives, the furious population decided to swallow forgiveness for the treachery, after videos and photos showed him smiling with Nabil Mbombo Njoya, Paramount ruler of Bamoun, whom they have always referred to as their son (our son).

The villagers added that it happened after he circulated audio messages on social networks, in which he defended himself by saying that his people forced him to write a letter of forgiveness as well as forced him to be smiling and happy to meet Nabil.

“His dismissal as chief of Matta village has been pronounced and several people are talking about a new village chief who will be chosen and enthroned in the day ahead.” Disclosed a notable.

Smiles evaporated from the faces of the people of Matta village since the young Nabil Mbombo Njoya became King of Bamoun, wherein their chief, old enough to be his father or grandfather was almost molested by the Bamouns for addressing Nabil their Sultan as “my son”. If this was correct to the people of Matta, it did not sound right and respectful in the ears of the Bamouns who expected Sultan Nabil to be addressed as King. This generated tension and fights between the two groups for some time.

The recent action of the Chief of Matta village has today been regarded by his subjects, as an unpardonable betrayal.

Source: Cameroon News Agency