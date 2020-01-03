Nvono-Nca attends event at Netherlands Embassy in London

The Ambassador in Brussels, Carmelo Nvono-Nca, new Equatorial Guinea representative before the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), has attended the official reception offered by the Netherlands Embassy in the United Kingdom and before the IMO.

During the interesting event, Nvono-Nca was able to speak to the Dutch Ambassador, Simon Smits, to whom he reiterated the gratitude of Equatorial Guinea for the independent, objective judicial decisions taken by his State, in reference to specific procedures involving the two countries.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office