General 

Nvono-Nca attends event at Netherlands Embassy in London

Posted By: admin

The Ambassador in Brussels, Carmelo Nvono-Nca, new Equatorial Guinea representative before the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), has attended the official reception offered by the Netherlands Embassy in the United Kingdom and before the IMO.

During the interesting event, Nvono-Nca was able to speak to the Dutch Ambassador, Simon Smits, to whom he reiterated the gratitude of Equatorial Guinea for the independent, objective judicial decisions taken by his State, in reference to specific procedures involving the two countries.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

You May Also Like

PPF welcomes the restoration of internet access in the two regions of Cameroon

admin Comments Off on PPF welcomes the restoration of internet access in the two regions of Cameroon

Chamber of Deputies passes signing-off on General State Budget 2017

admin Comments Off on Chamber of Deputies passes signing-off on General State Budget 2017

Delivery of the office of the mayor of the Urban District Number 5 of Malabo

admin Comments Off on Delivery of the office of the mayor of the Urban District Number 5 of Malabo