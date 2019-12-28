General 

Nvono-Nca attends reception at Bahamas Embassy in London

The Ambassador Carmelo Nvono-Nca, new Equatorial Guinea representative before the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), has attended the official reception offered by the Bahamas Embassy in the United Kingdom and before the IMO.

The meeting was an important opportunity for the Equatorial Guinea Representative, who is beginning to get involved in the diplomatic environment in the British capital, to demonstrate his interest in the maritime policies of the Bahamas, one of the largest island countries in the Caribbean.

Source: Equatorial Guinea’s Press and Information Office

