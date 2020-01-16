Nvono-Nca invited to important event with U.S. army in London

The Equatorial Guinea Ambassador in Brussels and new Equatorial Guinea Permanent Representative before the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London, Carmelo Nvono-Nca, was invited a few days ago to an important event organised at the United States Embassy in the British capital.

The event was attended by senior officers from the United States army, such as Admiral Karl L. Shultz, to whom Nvono-Nca passed on personally the interest of Equatorial Guinea in enjoying the cooperation and support of all friendly countries with great experience in maritime security, as is the case of the United States.

Furthermore, Nvono-Nca reiterated to Admiral Schultz that “Equatorial Guinea is enormously grateful for the cooperation and collaboration that it has always received from the U. S. Government since 1979”.

Finally, our country’s new Permanent Representative before the IMO expressed his concern regarding the great insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office