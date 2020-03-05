Nvono Nca invited to reception at Peruvian Embassy in London

The Equatorial Guinea Permanent Representative before the International Maritime Organisation Carmelo Nvono Nca was invited to a reception organised by the Peruvian Embassy to the UK in London. This was an exceptional opportunity to meet a large part of the diplomatic corps in the United Kingdom and in particular to speak to the Peruvian Ambassador Juan Carlos Gamarra.

Equatorial Guinea has strong ties with Hispanic countries as it is the only Spanish speaking country on the African continent. Its relationship with Latin America and Europe has made it a key partner for Latin America countries as Ambassador Gamarra put it. In addition the Ambassador acknowledged Peru as together with Brazil it was the country that acted most proactively in the creation of the ACP South South and Triangular Cooperation Officewhich opened over a year ago in Malabo.

In fact last year the Peruvian Ambassador before the European Union presented an agreement of intentions with the headquarters of South South and Triangular Cooperation with the intention of setting out the bases for future collaboration.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office