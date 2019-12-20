Nvono-Nca meets Mexican delegation at IMO

The Ambassador Carmelo Nvono-Nca, new Equatorial Guinea Representative before the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), met the current Permanent Representative before the IMO from Mexico, Aureny Aguirre, during meetings of the assembly of this important maritime institution.

As candidates for the IMO Council, for the Mexican delegation this assembly was particularly important. The Equatorial Guinea Ambassador raised this matter and was reported to in depth regarding the initiatives of the Mexican Government as candidate for the institution.

Furthermore, Nvono-Nca explained to the Mexican representative the advantages that the ACP South-South and Triangular Cooperation Office, with its headquarters in Malabo, could offer Hispanic countries.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office