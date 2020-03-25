Nvono-Ncá meets senior military officials from US army

The Equatorial Guinea Permanent Representative before the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Carmelo Nvono-Ncá, met a few weeks ago, in the British capital, accredited United States diplomatic representatives before the IMO, including Admiral Richard Timme.

During the meeting, both the Ambassador, Nvono-Ncá, and Admiral Timme, recalled the excellent relations that had always predominated between the nations. Bilateral relations between the two countries have been focussed chiefly on negotiations regarding United States investment in Equatorial Guinea in order to obtain raw materials. The North American country in one of the chief investors in Equatorial Guinea, which has been of great relevance to the country, and has allowed it to improve its GDP to a large extent.

For that reason, Nvono-Ncá expressed, in the name of the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, “the interest in transforming these relations into solid long-term strategies”.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office