Politics 

Nvono-Nca moves European professional football leagues closer to Equatoguinean league

Posted By: admin

With the intention of providing international visibility for the Equatorial Guinea football league, and in order to bring the most important European football leagues closer, the Equatorial Guinea Ambassador in Brussels, Carmelo Nvono-Nca, held an important meeting in Madrid with the Corporate Director General of the League, Jose Guerra A�lvarez, to bring the Equatorial Guinea football competition closer to the Spanish, one of the most important in the world of sport.

Equatorial Guinea could thus benefit from the experiences of European football leagues, with the English and Spanish leagues standing out.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

