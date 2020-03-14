General 

Nvono-Ncá praises Lebanese Ambassador for excellent bilateral relations



The Equatorial Guinea Ambassador in Brussels and before European institutions, Carmelo Nvono-Ncá, met his Lebanese counterpart, Fadi Hajali. Nvono-Ncá took the opportunity to express gratitude to the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, for the good relations existing between the two States, since the beginnings of democracy in the Equatoguinean country.

The Equatorial Guinea Ambassador highlighted throughout the meeting “the large peaceful Lebanese community residing in Equatorial Guinea, which has integrated and adapted to our culture and society in an exemplary manner”.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

