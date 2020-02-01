Politics 

Nvono Nca reports on possibility of holding ISPS 2021 Forum in Malabo

Posted By: admin

Faced with the possibility of holding the 2021 edition of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Forum in Malabo, the Equatorial Guinea Ambassador in Brussels and Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea before the International maritime Organisation, Carmelo Nvono Nca, met in London with his Angolan counterpart, Maria Silvina Caetano, to report in the relevance of this international event and the importance of holding it in Equatorial Guinea.

During the meeting, Nvono Nca stated that, given the experience of Angola in this sector, we hope to have its support so that the event can be a complete success.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

You May Also Like

CEEAC Council of Ministers begins

admin Comments Off on CEEAC Council of Ministers begins

Mozambique Church a Refuge for Muslim Cyclone Survivors

admin Comments Off on Mozambique Church a Refuge for Muslim Cyclone Survivors

Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring Survey Results (January to December 2018) Profile of Female Migrants – 2018

admin Comments Off on Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring Survey Results (January to December 2018) Profile of Female Migrants – 2018