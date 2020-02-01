Nvono Nca reports on possibility of holding ISPS 2021 Forum in Malabo

Faced with the possibility of holding the 2021 edition of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Forum in Malabo, the Equatorial Guinea Ambassador in Brussels and Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea before the International maritime Organisation, Carmelo Nvono Nca, met in London with his Angolan counterpart, Maria Silvina Caetano, to report in the relevance of this international event and the importance of holding it in Equatorial Guinea.

During the meeting, Nvono Nca stated that, given the experience of Angola in this sector, we hope to have its support so that the event can be a complete success.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office