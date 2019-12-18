Obama Asue holds audience with World Bank delegation

Within the framework of the meetings being held, during the visit to our country, the delegation from the World bank Group, made up of the Director of the World Bank for Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, Alice Ouedraogo and the Director of Operations for Angola, Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and SAPound o Tome and Principe, Abdoulaye Seck, were at an audience granted by the Prime Minister.

On the morning of 17th December, the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, received them in audience. This courtesy visit was the first for the Director of Operations since he took on the position in 1st July, and during the meeting, according to Abdoulaye Seck’s declarations to the TVGE team, they covered various matters regarding the solid cooperation existing between the financial institution and Equatorial Guinea.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was accompanied by the Secretary of State, Charged with International Economic and Financial Bodies, M� del Mar Bonkanka Tabares.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office